Despite positive cases among school-going students, no major clusters, say officials

Chennai :

About 120 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in several districts of Tamil Nadu since the schools were re-opened post lockdown in the State on September 1, 2021.





The department has been conducting random sample testing at schools and contract tracing of the cases reported in private and government schools in the State. However, the officials say that the numbers are not more than what was usually being reported among the age group of school-going students.





The officials with the Greater Chennai Corporation said that the source tracking of the COVID-19 cases in school going students revealed that the majority of infections occur within the residential localities.





"There are several cases of children testing positive for COVID-19 as parents or other family members have a history of travel. Irrespective of the source of infection, we are conducting contract tracing and random sample testing for all the cases of school-going students in Chennai," said a senior official from Greater Chennai Corporation.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that there is no significant rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in the school going students after the reopening. "The children come from all types of habitats and the schools are not the major source of infection in most of the cases. As the vaccination coverage improves in Tamil Nadu, the cases will reduce. However, we are ensuring all the preventive measures and random testing to prevent the clusters emerging in schools," he said.





Talking about the vaccination for the age group of 12-18 years of children, the Health Secretary said that Tamil Nadu will undertake vaccination for the said age group as soon as it is approved by the Union Health Ministry. So far, no directions have been given regarding the same from the Union Health Ministry, he said.