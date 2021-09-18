Art platform to create opportunities for budding artists in Chennai

Chennai :

Artist G Gurunathan, the founder of the initiative, tells us, “When the group began in 2007, the artists who were part of it, including me, were at a relatively early stage in careers. Over the last 13 years, we have grown in our careers and thinking. In a city where the art community is fractured along various lines, a platform, where varied stakeholders can enter into dialogue on artistic and intellectual issues setting aside personal differences, is indeed the need of the hour.





Through this new platform, we wanted to do something for the upcoming artists. In the coming months, we will be organising group exhibitions, residency programmes, film screenings and mentoring school students. In a city where the cultural scene is dominated by music and dance, we would like to recognise the richness of visual arts. Through our activities, we hope to create a much-needed voice for art and artists.”