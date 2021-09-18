Woman snatched of 7.5 sovereigns in moving train, duo held

Chennai :

Chennai: Railway police arrested two men for snatching 7.5 sovereigns from a woman passenger of a suburban train in Tiruvottiyur.

The accused, K Dinesh alias Kili (19) of Tiruvottiyur and S Dinesh (18), were secured within 48 hours since the crime was reported, said police.

The incident happened on Wednesday when the victim, S Vijayalakshmi of Tiruvottiyur, boarded a suburban train along with her three children to Gummidipoondi.

Soon after the train started moving from the station, two men boarded the train and snatched a 7.5 sovereign chain from her and managed to get down from the train.

Based on her complaint, Korukkupet railway police registered a case and identified the suspects as the victim identified the snatchers from photos of history-sheeters.

The snatched chain was seized from the duo before they were remanded in judicial custody