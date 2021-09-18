Laxity in investigation results in acquittal of 8 involved murder, says High Court

Chennai :

“Killing in broad daylight by a group of armed men with many innocent people watching it but not helping the prosecution is the bitter truth,” the Madras High Court lamented while upholding the acquittal of eight persons held for the murder of a cable TV operator on broad daylight at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Gopalapuram in 2009.

Pointing out that it is our misfortune that the entire society has been watching such crimes as a silent spectator and such crimes are on the rise, a division bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and Justice R Hemalatha, said, “It is not only because of their fear but also due to the extraneous factors.”

However, holding that the entire responsibility to establish the guilt in such cases falls on the police and if the police are negligent, the courts are helpless, the bench said, “Culprits must be aware that the vision of law is powerful and the blade of a weapon in the hands of the court is sharper than the culprits. It protects the innocents and punishes the culprits. Ironically, it is learnt that the victim himself had several criminal cases of serious nature against him.”

Further, noting that the instant case is that of a gruesome murder and the lethal attack with weapons by a group of people on the hapless victim is unfortunate, the bench led by Justice Prakash said, “However, we cannot be oblivious of the fact that we are dealing with an appeal against the order of an acquittal. Unless we conclude that the impugned judgment and order is perverse and that the appreciation of evidence is faulty and that there is patent illegality attached to the impugned judgment and order, we cannot upset the judgment and order of acquittal. None of these is found in this case.”

“The prosecution has tried to build a house with a pack of cards and that too, in a haste. That the house built with a pack of cards crumbled in the trial court is an understatement. In our opinion, it is a serious lapse on the part of the prosecution. The Investigation Officer has shown laxity in the investigation and it is crystal clear. Starting from the complaint, the infirmities and lapses are conspicuous,” the bench stated.

“To sum it up, the investigation has been shabby and slipshod with no serious efforts to nab the real culprits. We do not find any infirmity in the trial court judgment. The reasoning of the trial court does not smack of any perversity and due to the aforesaid reasons, we find no reason to interfere with the verdict of the trial court,” the bench held while closing the appeal moved by the sister of the deceased challenging the acquittal of all the eight accused in the case by XVII Additional Sessions Judge(I/C), Chennai in 2017.