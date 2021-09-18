RN Ravi sworn-in as Governor of Tamil Nadu

Ravi during the swearing in ceremony on Saturday

Chennai :

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to Ravi at an official ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here.





Chief Minister M K Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and others participated in the swearing-in.





President Ram Nath Kovind had last week appointed Ravi, a former IPS officer, as the governor of the state, shifting him from Nagaland.





Ravi was earlier appointed as the Centre's Interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. After the swearing-in, Stalin introduced state Assembly Speaker M Appavu and his cabinet colleagues to Ravi.