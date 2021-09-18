Kamal urges CM to protect livelihood of Ford employees

Chennai :

“The government, which is showing interest to lure the investments should also focus on such industries providing long term benefits to the public at large. I urge the Chief Minister to ensure the protection of livelihood of those working in the company,” he said, in a statement.





Kamal noted that Ford set up its manufacturing unit in Chennai after signing a memorandum in 1995 with the government offering several concessions and tax reliefs. “The Ford entry paved way for several other car manufacturers to set up their units in the state. Later, the companies struggled to get back their value-added tax dues was a sad reminder of the corrupt regimes in the state,” he said.





Ford started its units with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore providing direct employment to 2,100 workers. Over the years, it was expanded and the number of direct employees went up to 4,000 and 25,000 in-direct workers. “All of a sudden the company has announced a shutdown of its plant has left the workers and their families in a shock,” it said, adding that several concessions were given to lure investments only to create permanent livelihood for the people.