BSNL not to spare cable thieves, makes police complaint must

Chennai :

“The decision by BSNL Chief General Manager VK Sanjeevi hopefully will reduce the incidence of cable theft cases and protect the rights of BSNL customers in availing proper services, ranging from bank operations to attending online classes,” opined V Sathiabalan, former Telecom advisory member.





“The BSNL is now following the railway board in protecting its properties as BSNL cables worth several crores had been looted in the recent years. The Kerala BSNL circle has gone on appeal against a cable thief, now pending before the Supreme Court, pleading not to give bail for one AG Phillipe who stole BSNL cables worth Rs 50 lakh. The situation is serious and there should be stern action against those stealing cables etc,” Sathiabalan added.





According to BSNL sources, several areas in Chennai were considered blacklisted due to poor internet bookings, but now things have changed with WiFi becoming a new essential due to the COVID pandemic. “Setting an example, the BSNL had invested in its infrastructure for the slum and congested pockets of Chennai, but cable theft is an issue affecting the telecom major,” said a BSNL insider.





In the past few weeks there is an increase in theft cases with miscreants looting underground BSNL cables for their copper which is sold in the scrap market, sources added.