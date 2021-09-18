Mask enforcement drive: Rs 1.86L netted by the Chennai police

During a special drive for mask enforcement started by the Chennai police and the Corporation, 941 people were fined on Thursday and Friday. A total of Rs 1.86 lakh was collected as fine from people who violated the rule.
Chennai:
The mask enforcement drive, started after a joint meeting of senior officials of the police and Corporation, will go on till September 26.
For the drive, 15 zonal enforcement teams were to cover every region. The team comprises Corporation staff, 200 police personnel and 1,000 volunteers.
Conversations