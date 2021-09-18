Death of 5-yr-old boy: Cousin arrested for murder in Tambaram

Chennai :

The deceased was Abel of Kattankulathur. The police said that his cousin Mary has been arrested for murder.





Abel’s parents, Barath (32) and Susai Mary (29), also have a daughter named Keerthi (8). The couple used to sell samosa in the locality.





The police said Barath was addicted to alcohol and would not go to work properly and Soosai Mary was looking after the business alone. Following that she used to leave the children at her sister Dorothy’s house in Kamaraj Nagar in Peerkankaranai. A few days ago, Dorothy passed away and her daughter Mary (20) was ‘taking care’ of both the children.





On Friday morning, Mary took Abel to the Chromepet government hospital in an ambulance and told the doctors that he fell unconscious suddenly. The doctors who checked Abel found that he was brought dead and there were injuries on the body.





Based on the hospital information, the Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and registered a case and detained Mary for an inquiry. The post-mortem report confirmed that the boy died of a head injury. Mary confessed to the police that she pushed him in a sudden fit of rage and his head struck on the wall, two days ago. “The head injury seems to have triggered his death. Mary is being remanded,” the police said.