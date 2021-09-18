Man murdered in Chennai, ganja war suspected

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Shanmugam (37) from Thirvenkadam Nagar in Tiruverkadu. The police said he was a ganja peddler.





Shanmugam, an autorickshaw driver by profession, uses his vehicle to smuggle and distribute ganja in the city. On Friday morning, based on a call received at the police control room, the police found his body near an isolated ground in Gandhi Salai, Tiruverkadu.





The Tiruverkadu police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation revealed that a gang was consuming alcohol with Shanmugam on late Thursday night and a quarrel could have led to his murder. The police are also trying to find if he was killed by any other rival ganja gang to stop him from encroaching their territory.