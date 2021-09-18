Chennai Metro to conduct free health camp at stations

Chennai :

A press release of the CMRL said that people would be screened for body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, random blood sugar, temperature and pulse. “This health camp is a free consultation. Hence, all Metro Rail passengers and the public are requested to kindly avail the opportunity and get benefited,” it said. The camp would be held between 10 am and 12 noon, and 4 pm and 6 pm. On September 20, the camps would be held at Wimco Nagar and Central stations while on September 22, it would be held at Thiyagaraya College and Guindy stations. The camp would be held at High Court and Shenoy Nagar stations on September 24, and New Washermanpet and Vadapalani stations on September 27. It last camp would be held at Government Estate and Tirumangalam stations on September 29.