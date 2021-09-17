Speed trial run with diesel engine held in Tambaram-Chengalpattu’s 3rd railway line

The Southern Railway on Friday conducted an engine trial run from Chengalpattu to Tambaram as part of extension railway lines between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. Construction of a new 30 km long Chengalpattu-Tambaram railway line is underway.
Chennai:
The trial of the locomotive (train engine) was carried out at of 60 kmph, then at a speed of 80 kmph and then at a speed of 100 kmph to study the safety of the track.
The test run took place from 11 am to 6 pm today. The railway stations between Guduvancheri and Tambaram were guarded by the Railway Security Force along the railway line as the diesel locomotive was being operated on a high-speed on the new railway line. Tight security was implemented by the railway department in order to avoid any causalities during high-speed test run.
Conversations