Fri, Sep 17, 2021

Speed trial run with diesel engine held in Tambaram-Chengalpattu’s 3rd railway line

Published: Sep 17,202110:49 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Southern Railway on Friday conducted an engine trial run from Chengalpattu to Tambaram as part of extension railway lines between Chengalpattu and Tambaram. Construction of a new 30 km long Chengalpattu-Tambaram railway line is underway.

Chennai:
The trial of the locomotive (train engine) was carried out at of 60 kmph, then at a speed of 80 kmph and then at a speed of 100 kmph to study the safety of the track.

The test run took place from 11 am to 6 pm today. The railway stations between Guduvancheri and Tambaram were guarded by the Railway Security Force along the railway line as the diesel locomotive was being operated on a high-speed on the new railway line. Tight security was implemented by the railway department in order to avoid any causalities during high-speed test run.


Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations