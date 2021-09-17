11 lakh doses arrive in Chennai ahead of mega vaccination camp on Sunday

Chennai :

Chennai Airport officials safely unloaded the vaccine from the airport and handed them over to the Tamil Nadu Health Department officials who loaded the vaccine into the air conditioning vehicles and took them to the office at Teynampet, Chennai.





Besides, the State is also taking strict measures to control the spread of coronavirus. The curfew with relaxations across Tamil Nadu has been extended till the end of October with safety norms for all to wear masks, maintain social distancing and have clean hands are fully implemented.





The government has also been insisting that all persons who are above the age of 18 years, must undergo two doses of vaccines to prevent further spread of COVID 3rd wave and to conduct special mega vaccination camps every week so that the public also visits and administers the vaccines.





The government had requested the Union Health Ministry to provide more vaccine doses to inoculate people in the upcoming mega vaccination drive.





The second mega vaccination camp is set to happen on September 19 (Sunday). In the first camp, a total of 28.91 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated which was much above the target of 20 lakh people.