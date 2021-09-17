5 arrested for selling smuggled ganja to youth in Chennai suburbs

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off that a huge quantity of ganja was being smuggled, Pazhavanthangal police conducted searches in the locality.





On Thursday evening, a gang of five men was secretly selling near the Pazhavanthangal subway The police rounded up the gang and remanded them in custody for further interrogation.





The accused were identified as Arun Pandian (24), Kartik (21), Kundrathur Chonda Tamilselvan (24), Chennai MGR Nagar Vijai (24), and Jaabaganpet Rakesh (21).





It was revealed that ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and was sold in Chennai's suburbs. 2 kg ganja and cash worth Rs.600 were seized from the gang.





It may be noted that three of them, Arun Pandian, Tamilselvan, and Rakesh, have already been booked for housebreaking and stealing in Parangimalai, Pallikaranai, Saidapet, and KK Nagar.