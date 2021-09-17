Pallavaram weekly market reopens after 7 months

Chennai :

The weekly market was closed in March 2020 due to the first wave of the coronavirus. Later, after relaxations were announced in the lockdown, the market reopened in the end of November last year.





The market was closed again in March this year following the onset of the second wave of the corona virus.





The market was reopened this morning. Only fewer stalls were put up today due to the less inflow of customers. The cantonment health department oversaw the social distancing norms among the public and the vendors. It was advised that the market has to function with all SoPs in place so as to prevent raise in the positive cases.





The ‘Friday market’ in Pallavaram started as a cattle market during the British period. About 2,000 stalls will be put up on both sides of the 2 km stretch from the Trisulam Railway Gate to the Pallavaram bus stand every Friday.





Meanwhile, in the last few days, there has been a slight increase in the number of positive cases in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.