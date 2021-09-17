Tiruchy: Anti-social’s brother beheaded by rival gang

Chennai :

There was previous enmity between anti-social elements Sakthivel (24) from MGR Nagar in Kottapattu and K Alex (24) of Ponmalaipatti and the duo used to pick up altercation whenever they met face to face.





In such a backdrop, on Wednesday night, when Alex and his associates saw Sakthivel’s brother Chinnarasu (21) going alone at the Ponmalaipatti bazaar area, they started to chase him. Chinnarasu lost control during the chase and fell on the ground and the gang which had lethal weapons attacked him. Chinnarasu died on the spot in the attack.





Subsequently, the gang severed Chinnarasu’s head from the body in front of the people in the area.





On information, Assistant Commissioner (Ponmalai) Kamaraj rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and later located the head at a secluded place around 2 km away.





The police took CCTV footage of the incident and are conducting an investigation launching a search for the culprits.