2 held under Pocso Act for sexual assault in Chennai

Chennai :

Poonamallee police arrested a 23-year-old man for impregnating a 17-year old girl on the promise of marriage. The accused K Surya is an auto driver who developed a relationship with the victim and sexually assaulted her when she was alone at home a few months ago. While she complained of stomach pain, a medical check-up revealed that she was pregnant. Based on her inputs, Surya was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, Pulianthope police arrested a 21-year-old, Nagendran, for raping a 16-year-old girl on the promise of marriage. The girl went missing and police traced her after her parents lodged a complaint.