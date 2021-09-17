Class 8 boy drowns in pond while fishing in Chennai

Chennai :

The deceased J Ranjan Kumar of Ernavur waa a Class 8 student and the incident happened at Kamarajar Nagar in Ennore on Thursday morning, when he was fishing. While he slipped and fell into the pond, his friends alerted the passers-by and Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot. However, they could only retrieve Ranjan Kumar’s body and it was sent for post-mortem. Ennore police have registered a case and further investigation is on.