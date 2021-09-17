28-yr-old held at Chennai airport for Yemen visit

Chennai :

The Immigration officials were checking the passengers who were about to board the flight to Sharjah when they found from the passport of Samiullah of Vellore that he had visited Yemen in 2019 via Sharjah and stayed there for eight months. Soon the officials cancelled his trip and during the inquiry, Samiullah said he was sent to Yemen by the private firm he was working. However, the immigration officials were not satisfied by his response and handed Samiullah to the airport police who are verifying his background. Further investigation is on.