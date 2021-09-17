No discrimination in granting of maternity leave, TN govt tells Madras court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu before whom the plea came up complaining of discriminatory treatment of non-regularised married women came up said: “It is understandable that a distinction is made on the basis of whether the person concerned has been in non-regular engagement for a year or not before making available a year of leave on account of maternity.”





“There does not appear to be any discrimination of the kind that the petitioner complains of,” the bench held recording another government submission that the maternity leave has now been extended from 270 days to 365 days. The bench refused to entertain another allegation by the petitioner that applications for maternity leave by non-regularised employees remain pending without consideration for months together.