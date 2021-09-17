CMDA releases contact details for online meetings

Chennai :

According to a CMDA statement, residents can call the CMDA office at 28410191. “The residents can also send mail to onlinequeries.cmda@gmail.com. They can chat with CMDA officials through Whatsapp numbers 9150064456 and 9150064457 to get an appointment for video conferences during office hours. The public can meet the officials for any queries related to planning permission application (PPA) and other issues,” the statement said.





An official said the move is to ensure speedy disposal of planning permission applications and other applications. “Earlier, the public could not meet the officials easily as there was no mechanism to fix appointments. Now, they can book appointments,” the official added.





Apart from planning permission approvals, the CMDA issues completion certificates, reclassification of land use and others. It may be noted that the CMDA has made online system mandatory for planning plan approvals, completion certificates and reclassification of land use. “From now on, there is no need for the residents to wait at the CMDA office to meet officials. They can talk to them through WhatsApp video call or meet at a fixed time,” the official added.