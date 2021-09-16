Venomous spiders, processed Ganja and drugs seized from cargo flights in Chennai airport

Chennai :

A cargo plane from the United States arrived at the old airport in Chennai on Thursday morning.





One of the parcels had arrived at the Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam address from Poland via Chennai. The parcel was said to contain gift items. When customs officials inspected the gift box, they found 10 venomous African spiders.





They alerted the forest department regarding the parcel. Later, the parcel was returned to Poland in order to avert any infections being spread. A case was registered against the person who imported the package. From the same cargo, high quality processed Ganja worth Rs 10 lakh was also found.

When an inspection was carried out in other parcels from the Netherlands, biological drugs weighing 92 grams was found.