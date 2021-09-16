10 kg cannabis seized in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram, one arrested

Chennai :

Apparently, the accused was trying to smuggle it from Andhra Pradesh to Madurai.





Sivakanchi police identified a suspicious person during their regular patrol at Kanchipuram bus stand. Upon inquiry, it was found that he has a parcel with cannabis in his bag which weighed around 10 kgs.





The 35-year-old accused Periyakaruppan (aka) Osappan was from Keeripatti, Usilampatti district. He bought cannabis from Andhra Pradesh with the intention to carry them to Madurai.





After arresting the accused, the cops confiscated 10 kgs of cannabis from him. It was found that he was a history-sheeter who was earlier arrested under narcotics offence. Following this, the Sivakanchi police filed a case and produced the arrested Osappan Periyakaruppan in the Kanchipuram court and remanded him in custody.