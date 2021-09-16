3.6 lakh cases booked for traffic violations, 1.29 lakh for helmetless driving in Chennai

Chennai :

The drive, which was initiated as analysis for accident data, revealed that as many 173 deaths in road accidents were two-wheeler riders. Of the 659 people were killed in accidents in Greater Chennai Police limits this year till September 9, 26 per cent was two-wheeler riders, 36 per cent suffered grievous injuries, said a press note.





Since the analysis revealed that 74 per cent (126) of the total number of victims did not wear helmets, a study was conducted in June this year which confirmed that only 73 per cent of the two-wheeler riders wore helmets in the city.





The special drive aimed at booking traffic violations in stringent manner. As many as 3,58,548 cases were registered in August alone, of which 1,29, 240 were booked for riding two-wheelers without a helmet.





The drive has resulted in increase in percentage of two-wheeler riders wearing helmet by 14 per cent, i.e., from 72 per cent to 86 per cent. The traffic police wing looks forward to continue the drive until every bike rider wears helmet in the city.