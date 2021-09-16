Chennai police on lookout of man for stealing bag of accident victim

Chennai :

Arjun, the accident victim is a resident of Acharapakkam near Tambaram and he was walking home after work in a private company, when a speeding car hit him. Arjun died on the spot and traffic police sent the body to Chrompet government hospital for postmortem. Police arrested the driver of the vehicle Jayakumar from Peringalathur who was test driving his friend's new car.





When the police was scanning the CCTV footage, they noticed a man reaching the dying person and walking away with his bag. The person was in a local veshti and was not wearing even footwear and Tambaram police expects to arrest him soon with the help of the CCTV visuals. Tambaram police told IANS that they are on the lookout for the person and would arrest him soon. A police officer said that they are speaking to several locals and trying to zero in on the person.