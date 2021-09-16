Luxury car row: Actor Vijay pays entry tax, TN govt tells Madras HC

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that actor Vijay has paid the entry tax for his Rolls Royce car.
Chennai: Earlier, the Madras high court dismissed a plea moved by actor Vijay challenging the entry tax imposed by the Regional Transport Office for the Rolls Royce imported by him from England and imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh for seeking to abstain from paying the entry tax imposed.
Originally, while dismissing a plea from the actor to grant exemption from paying the entry tax, Justice Subramaniam had indicted him for moving the court without paying it and also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him to be paid to the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.
The judge had observed that reel heroes should be real heroes in real life and directed him to pay the tax.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that actor Vijay has paid the entrance tax for his luxury car.
Originally, while dismissing a plea from the actor to grant exemption from paying the entry tax, Justice Subramaniam had indicted him for moving the court without paying it and also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him to be paid to the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.
The judge had observed that reel heroes should be real heroes in real life and directed him to pay the tax.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that actor Vijay has paid the entrance tax for his luxury car.
Conversations