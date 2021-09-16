Two arrested under Pocso Act in Chennai

Chennai :

Poonamallee police arrested a 23-year-old man for impregnating a 17-year-old girl on the promise of marriage.





The accused, K Surya, is an auto driver who developed a relationship with the victim and sexually assaulted her when she was alone at home a few months ago.





While she complained of stomach pain, a medical check-up revealed that she was pregnant. Based on her inputs, Surya was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, Pulianthope police arrested 21-year-old Nagendran for raping a 16-year-old girl on the promise of marriage. The girl went missing and police traced her after her parents lodged a complaint.