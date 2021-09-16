Madurai youth among three held for snatching, vehicle thefts in Chennai

Chennai :

As many as 17 mobile phones and five two-wheelers were seized from the accused identified as Veera Perumal (24) of Madurai, Kishore (20) of Royapuram and Mohamed Haroon Rashid (24) of Royapuram.





Police said that Veera Perumal is employed at a pumping station in the locality who stole two-wheelers parked in front of the houses as well as at Stanley Government Hospital. "Kishore helped Veera Perumal in thefts and Rashid, who runs a two-wheeler spare parts shop in Pudupet, helps the duo dismantle the stolen vehicles and sell them in parts," said police.





After several complaints of vehicle thefts and snatching incidents, Washermenpet police formed a special team. CCTV footage revealed the involvement of Veera Perumal who has already been arrested once for vehicle thefts.





Based on his inputs, the other two were secured. During interrogation, the trio admitted to snatching phones from pedestrians. All three were remanded in judicial custody.