Local body polls: MNM to contest alone in 9 districts

Chennai :

In his tweet, the actor-politician said the party will contest in the election alone and he will campaign in all nine districts.





உள்ளாட்சித் தேர்தலில் மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் தனித்துப் போட்டியிடுகிறது.

9 மாவட்டங்களிலும் பரப்புரைப் பயணம் மேற்கொள்ளவிருக்கிறேன்.

களத்தில் சந்திப்போம். வெற்றி நமதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 16, 2021





State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar announced, on Monday, that the local body polls in nine newly created districts in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases on October 6 and 9. Elections have been announced for local bodies in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.





During the Assembly election, MNM formed an alliance with AISMK and IJK. The party alone contested in more than 150 seats but failed to secure any.





In his statement to the party cadres, Kamal Haasan asked the cadres, who are willing to contest in the election, to receive applications at district offices and party head office. "Also, cadres can also send their application online using https://Maiam.com/application-form.php," he added.