Tangedco suspends officer for causing trouble to consumers

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (Tangedco) on Wednesday suspended an inspector of assessment at Maduravoyal South section office in Anna Nagar Division for not doing his work properly as per the rules, resulting in the consumers facing troubles.
Chennai:
According to a release, P Jayavelu, inspector of assessment, was suspended by Tangedco on September 14 as per the rules after a field investigation confirmed that he had not done his work properly as per the rules leading to the consumers facing problems. “The employees iinvolved in assessment work should perform computational work correctly,” it said.
