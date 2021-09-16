Two-year-old girl child falls off bike carrying family of four, dies

Chennai :

The deceased Sai Dhansika was daughter of Jayaraman from Royapettah. The incident happened when Jayaraman took his wife and two children for shopping in T Nagar on his bike. At Thyagaraya Road-South Boag Road junction, their bike was grazed by a car while negotiating the turn. In the impact, all of them fell off the bike. Sai Dhansika, who suffered head injuries, was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital and then to a private children’s hospital in Nungambakkam, where she was declared brought dead. On information, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.