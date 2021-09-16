Country bomb hurled at slain history-sheeter’s house in KK Nagar

Chennai :

Noting that 10 suspects were arrested in the case, police said the same gang could have targeted Suman fearing revenge attack. None were injured in the attack that happened around 8.30 pm. CCTV footage showed the gang reaching the spot on three bikes and fleeing the scene after throwing the bomb. Meanwhile, Virugambakkam police arrested three persons, including a juvenile, who attacked a man with a machete and went on a rampage damaging parked vehicles in KK Nagar. One of the accused, M Karthik Raja (24) of Virugambakkam, is a history-sheeter.