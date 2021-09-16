Man held for killing lover’s teenaged son

Chennai :

After Dhanasekar alias Surya of Neduvarambakkam in Tiruvallur, who went missing on September 9, was found dead in the temple pond in Natham village, police investigated the matter and found that he was asked to come to the pond by one Gopalakrishnan (24) of Neduvarambakkam. He allegedly murdered Dhanasekar after the latter found out his affair with his mother, officials said. Gopalakrishnan who was absconding after the murder was secured from a hideout on Tuesday night.





“Dhanasekar, who was brought up by his grandparents in Natham village, visited her parents recently. As he was playing a game on his neighbour Gopalakrishnan’s phone, he saw the photos of his mother with Gopalakrishnan. He questioned the man about the photos and threatened to inform his grandfather,” said inspector Rajinikanth who investigated case. Gopalakrishnan sent a message through a minor boy asking Dhanasekar to come to the temple pond in Natham village and made him drown in the pond in the guise of teaching him swimming, the official added.





Gopalakrishnan, a private firm employee, was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.