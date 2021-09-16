Tractor driver murdered near Gummidipoondi

Chennai :

The deceased, Arumugam, was a resident of Obasamuthira village. The incident happened near the fish market at Sunnambukulam area. Police said Arumugam was consuming liquor with two friends when a quarrel erupted between them. The infuriated friends smashed Arumugam’s head with a heavy stone, killing him on the spot, and fled the spot. Arambakkam police on information retrieved the body and sent it to the Ponneri government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and police have detained a few suspects for interrogation. Further investigation is on.