23-yr-old hacked to death at home

Chennai :

Ramesh (26) of Kasimedu, a history-sheeter, was murdered by a group of men while he was waiting at the bus stop in Kadapakkam fo ur days ago. He was staying in his relative’s house in Kadapakkam after being released on bail. The Sunambedu police which registered a case arrested four men linked in the murder and were investigating further.





Police sources said Ramesh’s friends found that it was Ranjith Kumar who tipped-off the killers that Ramesh was in Kadapakkam. To avenge the death of their friend, a group of men barged into Ranjith’s house early on Wednesday morning and hacked him to death. Sunambedu police sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating.