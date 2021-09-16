City docs receive international award in ophthalmology

Chennai :

Dr Ashvin Agarwal and Dr Soosan Jacob of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital are internationally acclaimed ophthalmologists who specialise in complex surgeries.





The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. It is dedicated to advancing the profession of ophthalmology and leading ophthalmic education. It represents a global community of 32,000 medical doctors.





Ashvin Agarwal had recently bagged the Visionary Award at the American European Congress of Ophthalmic Surgery, too. Soosan Jacob is also the recipient of several other prestigious international awards, including the International Society of Refractive Surgery’s Kitzinger Memorial Award.





Congratulating the doctors, Prof Amar Agarwal, Chairman of the hospital, said, “It is very special that two of our senior doctors have won this prestigious award this year.”