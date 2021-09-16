Corpn to start week-long mask compliance drive

Chennai :

“It has come to our knowledge that mask compliance has come down in the city. So, we have constituted 200 division-level teams along with the police. The teams will enforce mask compliance,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Corporation Commissioner, said after a meeting with Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal.





He added that apart from the 200 enforcement teams, senior civic body officials would create awareness about mask compliance at crowded places on weekends. The intensified drive will commence on Thursday and last for one week.





“We will intensify imposing penalties against those who do not wear masks. Around Rs 4.5 crore has been collected from violators so far. Apart from this, police personnel are also imposing fines,” he said.





Besides stringent action, the civic body will conduct awareness campaigns at schools, colleges and marriage halls.





Meanwhile, the civic body has decided to conduct a special vaccination drive on September 19 after the success of the mega vaccination drive conducted on Sunday.





“We are planning to conduct mega camps every week to cover 100 per cent of the population. Currently, we have around 1.30 lakh doses of Covishield. On Sunday’s mega camp, more than 1.91 lakh doses were administered in the city,” he added.