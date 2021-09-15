Two-year-old child falls off moving bike, dies in Chennai

Riding quadruple on a two-wheeler turned fatal for atwo-year-old girl as she fell off the bike after hit by a car inPondy Bazaar on Tuesday night.
Chennai: The deceased, Sai Dhansika, was the daughter of Jayaraman of. Royapettah. The incident happened when Jayaraman took his wife and two children on his splendor bike for shopping in T Nagar.
At Thyagaraya Road-South Boag Road junction, their bike came in contact with a moving car while turning. In the impact,Sai Dhansika fell off the bike and suffered injuries on her head.
She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment and then taken to a private child hospital in Nungambakkam, where she was declared brought dead.
On information, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police registered acase and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation.
When contacted, police said that the other three suffered minor injuries and added that the accident is not because of the car's fault. Further investigation is on.
At Thyagaraya Road-South Boag Road junction, their bike came in contact with a moving car while turning. In the impact,Sai Dhansika fell off the bike and suffered injuries on her head.
She was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment and then taken to a private child hospital in Nungambakkam, where she was declared brought dead.
On information, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police registered acase and sent the body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation.
When contacted, police said that the other three suffered minor injuries and added that the accident is not because of the car's fault. Further investigation is on.
Conversations