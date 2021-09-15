1.34 kg gold worth Rs 65 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

Chennai :

A female passenger (28), travelling from Dubai to Chennai on Emirates Flight EK-542 was caught with 2 packets of 24k gold in paste form.





Based on Intelligence from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence [DRI] Cochin, Chennai Custom officers have arrested the woman with 1.34 kg of 24k gold hidden in her underwear.





Following this, the customs department arrested the young female passenger and seized the gold paste and is conducting further investigation.