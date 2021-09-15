Another man found beheaded near Tambaram

Chennai :

Police managed to recover the headless body near the lakebed in Erumaiyur on Wednesday morning and identified it was Vetrivel of the same locality.





On Tuesday night locals noticed a human head on the road near the Church gate in Erumaiyur and informed the Somangalam police station. The police who arrived at the spot secured the head and searched for the body part which was missing. Initially, the local villagers said the head belongs to one Sachin of the same locality who was the main accused of Abishek’s murder who was murdered in front of the church in October last year.





After searching the whole night, On Wednesday morning the police found the headless body in the lakebed in Sitheri near Erumaiyur. Later the police identified the deceased as Vetrivel of the same locality. Police said Vetrivel was also one of the accused in the same murder that happened last year. Police suspect that he might be killed by Abishek’s friends for revenge. The Somangalam police have registered a case and are trying to nab the murderers.





