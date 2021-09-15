Man beheaded near Tambaram

Chennai :

Earlier on Tuesday night, the Tambaram police were informed that the remains of a beheaded man was found near a church in Naduveerapattu. While the head of the deceased was thrown near the church, the body was nowhere to be found near the premises.





Meanwhile, it was suspected that the deceased might be one Sachin (21) of the same locality, who was involved in the brutal murder of a college student, near the same church, last year. Eventually, Sachin was arrested and is on bail now.





After a frantic search, the cops found a headless body near Dharkast road this morning that matched with the human remains. It was identified that the deceased was Vetrivel (23). He was also one of the accused in the college student murder.





Further investigations are underway and the cops are on the hunt for the suspects.