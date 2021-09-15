Sri Lankan couple held for staying without valid visa in Nungambakkam

Chennai :

Maheswaran Navaneethan and his wife Krubhajini were booked under Foreigners Act and remanded in judicial custody.





The couple along with their two children reached Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Nungambakkam on Monday to apply for exit permit. However, inquiries revealed that they have been staying in the city since August 3 without a valid visa.





They were handed over to Nungambakkam police station for an inquiry and the couple informed police that Krubhajini's sister has also been staying with them.