Man beheaded by gang near Santhome church

Chennai :

The deceased Gopi of the same locality was a real estate businessman and ran an Aavin parlour too. Mylapore police who are investigating the murder said that he was an associate of notorious history-sheeter Sivakumar and has cases pending against him.





The incident happened around 10 pm when Gopi was at a friend's shop on Appu street. A four-member gang who reached the spot in two-wheelers and started attacking Gopi with machetes. The gang beheaded Gopi and fled the spot.





On information, Mylapore police rushed to the spot and sent his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects.