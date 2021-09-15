2-year-old boy slips into well while playing at home in Korattur, drowns

A two-year-old boy slipped into a well in the backyard of his house and drowned in Korattur on Monday.
Chennai: The deceased, Nithishwaran was the son of Nithish Kumar and Jayanthi. The incident happened when he was playing in the backyard while his parents were inside the house. The couple who realised their son has been missing searched for him in the neighbourhood and noticed the tarpaulin covering the well in the backyard disturbed. Sathish Kumar jumped into the well with the help of a few neighbours and rescued the toddler. Nitishwaran was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors examined and declared him dead on arrival. The child’s body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for an autopsy. The body was handed over to his parents on Monday. The Korattur police registered a case and further investigation is on. Police suspect that the boy might have slipped into the well while playing.
