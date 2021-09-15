19-year-old guest worker electrocuted at under-construction building in Puzhal

Chennai :

The deceased, R Akash Kumar, of Uttar Pradesh, was employed by Gowtham, a granite dealer. The incident happened at Janakiraman Nagar in Puzhal when Akash was engaged in laying granite at an under-construction building. The police said Akash suffered an electric shock while he tried to get electricity from high tension wires for work. He was rushed to the nearby hospital and then shifted to the KMC. However, he was declared brought dead. The Puzhal police registered a case and further investigation is on.