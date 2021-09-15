Gang of three attacks and robs college student in Madhavaram

Chennai :

The victim, K Chinnaya, of Arumabkkam, a second-year BA student, was waiting near Madhavaram roundabout when a passenger boarded his autorickshaw. After alighting at a secluded place, the passenger and two others who were waiting there attacked Chinnaya with a knife and robbed him of Rs 6,000 and his mobile phone. Chinnaya, who was treated at a private hospital, lodged a complaint at the Madhavaram police station. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects.