Wed, Sep 15, 2021

24-year-old Odisha native arrested for ATM burglary bid in Pattaravakkam

Published: Sep 15,202108:20 AM

A 24-year-old man who tried to break open an ATM to steal cash in Pattaravakkam was arrested.

Representative Image
Chennai:
On Sunday, an employee of a private agency replenishing cash at ATMs found the teller machine near Pattaravakkam railway station damaged and lodged a complaint at the Ambattur Estate police station. Combing CCTV footage retrieved from the kiosk revealed that a man tried to break open the machine to steal cash, but he left as his bid proved unsuccessful. The police secured the suspect with the help of the footage and he was identified as Radha Karnaik of Odisha native. He was remanded in judicial custody.
