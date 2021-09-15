24-year-old Odisha native arrested for ATM burglary bid in Pattaravakkam

Chennai :

On Sunday, an employee of a private agency replenishing cash at ATMs found the teller machine near Pattaravakkam railway station damaged and lodged a complaint at the Ambattur Estate police station. Combing CCTV footage retrieved from the kiosk revealed that a man tried to break open the machine to steal cash, but he left as his bid proved unsuccessful. The police secured the suspect with the help of the footage and he was identified as Radha Karnaik of Odisha native. He was remanded in judicial custody.