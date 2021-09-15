Dejected over unemployment, engineering graduate kills self

Chennai :

The deceased, Jones of Ariyalur, was an engineering graduate. Police said he tried for a job in many companies in Tiruchy but he could not get placed. A month ago, he came to Chennai and rented a house in Tambaram. He attended several job interviews in Chennai and Chengalpattu, but could not find a job and spent all the money that he had. Around 11 pm on Monday, Jones walked to Irumbuliyur from Tambaram railway station and jumped before the Rockfort Express. The Tambaram railway police retrieved the body and identified him immediately after finding his certificate on the spot. The police sent the body for autopsy and have registered a case.