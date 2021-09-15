Missing boy found dead in temple pond, hunt on for mother’s boyfriend

Chennai :

The deceased, K Dhanasekar, alias Surya, a Class 9 student of Neduvarambakkam village, was taken to the temple pond in Natham village by the suspect, Gopalarasan (21), on the pretext of teaching him swimming. He was pushed into the water to drown.





The police said Dhanasekar was the eldest son of Kamaraj and Durga couple. He was under the care of his grandparents in Natham village. Kamaraj is a daily wage labourer. Durga allegedly developed an affair with her neighbour, Gopalarasan. Dhanasekar who found out about the affair when he visited Neduvarambakkam allegedly informed his father about it. Following that Kamaraj demanded Durga to cut ties with her boyfriend.





Gopalarasan, who was furious over Dhanasekar ratting him out, sent a minor boy to bring the victim from his grandfather’s house on the pretext of teaching him swimming on April 9. As Dhanasekar went missing since then, his grandfather, P Govindasamy, lodged a complaint at the Sholavaram police station on Monday.





Meanwhile, Dhanasekar’s body surfaced in the pond and investigation revealed that it was a murder. The case has been altered into a murder and a hunt has been launched for the main accused, Gopalarasan.