Job fraud: Six youth pay Rs 58 lakh for ‘posting in HSG’

Chennai :

The Central Crime Branch police have registered a case against two representatives of HSG in the State -- Ashok Kumar and Jyoti Kumar -- under six different sections, based on a complaint from V Karthik of Kallakurichi.





The victim reportedly met the then State commissioner of HSG Ashok Kumar and State secretary Jyoti Kumar in 2019 through a common friend. The two allegedly promised a job for Karthik in the HSG and demanded Rs 19 lakh claiming that the job would soon be made permanent by the central government. Believing him, Karthik paid Rs 19 lakh to Ashok Kumar and made his friends also pay for the job. In total, Karthik and five others paid Rs 57.95 lakh on different dates. After receiving the money, the youngsters were taken to New Delhi and made to stay for a couple of days before being sent off.





However, since they were not offered jobs as promised, Karthik and other victims lodged a complaint at the Central Crime Branch and a case has been registered by the job fraud prevention wing.





A hunt has been launched for the suspects. Hindustan Scouts and Guides is a society engaged in honing the mental, physical, and spiritual development of youth in schools and colleges. The official website of the HSG has made a disclaimer not to fall prey to such fake job offers from unauthorised persons.